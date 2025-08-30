Juhi Parmar: Always Believed Women's Struggles, Triumphs Deserve To Be Celebrated
“For as long as I can remember, I have felt a deep desire to stand by women, to support them, to amplify their voices, and to take a stand against the injustice they often face. I have always believed that women's journeys, struggles, and triumphs deserve to be shared and celebrated,” said Juhi.
As per a statement,“Kahaani Har Ghar Ki” is a deeply moving non-fiction format that offers Indian women a safe, supportive space to share the truths often left unspoken. From emotional neglect and societal pressures to marital challenges and career compromises, it opens the door to honest, judgment-free conversations.
Juhi said:“A show like this is something I have been manifesting for years, constantly wishing for an opportunity where I could contribute in a meaningful way. Hence, I believe this show is my calling.”
“Through it, I am finally able to turn that vision into reality, to create a safe space where women can speak freely, to lend my voice to their battles, and to be a companion in their stories of strength and resilience.”
For Juhi, the show isn't just another project, it's a purpose“I've always wanted to fulfill.”
“Kahaani Har Ghar Ki” will start from September 1 on Zee TV!
Juhi gained recognition for her portrayal as Kumkum in the long-running soap opera Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and that of Devi Sandhya and Devi Chhaya in Karmaphal Daata Shani. She then won the reality show Bigg Boss 5.
The actress was last seen in“Hamari Wali Good News”, which also stars Shakti Anand, Subir Rana, Raghav Tiwari and Srishti Jain. It was later replaced by Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet in its timeslot.
