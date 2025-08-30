EBRD To Support Transport Modernization In Tajikistan's Dushanbe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will allocate funding to modernize Dushanbe's transport system, Trend reports via Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport.

Holger Wiefel, Head of the EBRD office in Tajikistan, and Azim Ibrohim, Minister of Transport, signed a grant agreement to support the city's Road Reconstruction Project Implementation Group and the consultant for the Reconstruction and Modernization of Dushanbe's Infrastructure initiative.

According to the EBRD, the grant will finance consultancy services aimed at strengthening project management, supporting implementation, and improving institutional capacity. The agreement is expected to enhance technical expertise, ensure more effective project delivery, and contribute to the sustainable development of Dushanbe's transport infrastructure.

During the meeting, the sides discussed transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia, highlighting the importance of multimodal corridors such as the Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye–Europe route. They also exchanged views on ongoing projects in Tajikistan's transport sector, with a focus on improving efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability in the capital's road network.

The Road Reconstruction Project Implementation Group was established on November 15, 2024, under the Ministry of Transport to oversee reconstruction, coordination, monitoring, and evaluation of Dushanbe's transport infrastructure projects.

The EBRD is implementing the Dushanbe Green City Action Plan (GCAP) in Tajikistan. In April 2024, as part of this initiative, the bank announced a sovereign loan of up to 28.45 million euro to support key infrastructure upgrades in the capital.