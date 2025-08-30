Visitors To Dubai Airshow 2025 To Get Sneak Peek At New Flying Taxi Vertiport

Want to have a sneak peek into the next era of air mobility? Visitors to the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025 - happening from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central (DWC) - can step into a mock-up first-class lounge–style vertiport and experience the future of travel.

Vertiports are designated areas for takeoff, landing, and servicing of flying taxis - which are scheduled to start operations early next year . Early this year, Dubai announced the country's first commercial vertiport that will be named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV).

Recommended For You UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money Indian lenders told to ramp up checks on funds flowing indirectly from Pakistan

Dubai Airshow 2025 will feature more than 1,500 exhibitors from around the world and more than 200 aircraft on display. The spotlight will be on the preparing to debut electric flying taxi services as early as next year, organisers said on Thursday, adding the event will“become a launchpad for the aircraft , infrastructure, and regulations set to redefine travel.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Anthony Khoury, general manager – UAE at Joby Aviation, noted,“Dubai Airshow's focus on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is a testament to the UAE's leadership in a new era of flight. The energy and ambition here perfectly align with the global movement to bring quiet, clean, and fast air travel to communities worldwide.”

“At Dubai Airshow, we are proud to showcase our eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) innovation through Autocraft, a UAE subsidiary brand under K2 based in Abu Dhabi,” added Waleed Alblooshi, director of corporate communications at K2.

“Beyond unveiling our eVTOL model, we are creating a unique AAM experience at our booth - where visitors can step into a first-class lounge–style vertiport and experience the future of travel. Looking ahead, we are committed to mass-producing our eVTOLs in Abu Dhabi, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced aviation manufacturing,” he continued.

Dubai Airshow will also witness participation from first-time AAM exhibitors such as Sarla Aviation from India and TransFuture Aviation from China. Organisers said their“presence further represents the increasing number of companies entering and progressing in this sector.”

Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation will unveil their latest aircraft developments and market strategies, while exhibitors Autocraft, Eanan, and WeFly showcase the innovations driving their next phase of growth.