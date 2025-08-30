Etihad Flight From Chicago Diverted To Vienna Due To Medical Emergency
Etihad Airways flight EY10, en route ftom O'Hare International Airport (Ord) to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger required a medical emergency, the airline confirmed.
In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, the airline said: "Etihad Airways flight EY010 Ohare International Airport 29 August 2025 (ORD) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport has diverted to due Vienna International Airport due to a guest on board requiring immediate medical treatment."Recommended For You Dubai resident becomes one of UK's youngest solicitors at 21
Etihad Airways added that the passenger disembarked in Vienna to be transferred to a hospital.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The flight has departed Vienna already and in en route to Abu Dhabi," the airline confirmed.
The airline stressed that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the diversion.
"We regret any inconvenience caused by this event," the airline concluded.
In June, an Etihad Airways flight from New Delhi, India to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Muscat due to a medical emergency.
The UAE's flagship carrier said that a passenger on board required immediate medical attention and the flight EY213 from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Zayed International Airport was diverted to the Omani capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment