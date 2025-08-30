Etihad Flight From Chicago Diverted To Vienna Due To Medical Emergency

Etihad Airways flight EY10, en route ftom O'Hare International Airport (Ord) to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger required a medical emergency, the airline confirmed.

In a statement sent to Khaleej Times, the airline said: "Etihad Airways flight EY010 Ohare International Airport 29 August 2025 (ORD) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport has diverted to due Vienna International Airport due to a guest on board requiring immediate medical treatment."

Recommended For You Dubai resident becomes one of UK's youngest solicitors at 21

Etihad Airways added that the passenger disembarked in Vienna to be transferred to a hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The flight has departed Vienna already and in en route to Abu Dhabi," the airline confirmed.

The airline stressed that the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority, and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the diversion.

"We regret any inconvenience caused by this event," the airline concluded.

In June, an Etihad Airways flight from New Delhi, India to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Muscat due to a medical emergency.

The UAE's flagship carrier said that a passenger on board required immediate medical attention and the flight EY213 from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Zayed International Airport was diverted to the Omani capital.