Silkworm Rearers Fear Loss Of Livelihood In Bandipora

File photo

Bandipora- Several mulberry trees were axed by unidentified persons in Bazipora Ajas village of Sonawari area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday, sparking anger among locals who said the act endangers the livelihood of silkworm rearers and destroys government assets worth lakhs.

Locals accused the concerned department of negligence, alleging that despite repeated incidents of illegal tree felling, no strong action has been taken.“Cutting down such valuable trees is equivalent to snatching the livelihood of poor silkworm rearers and their families,” said villagers, demanding strict action against the culprits.

Sources revealed that this is not the first instance. Similar cases of mulberry tree felling were reported in Naidkhai two months ago and in another part of Sonawari earlier this year. Locals said the unchecked destruction of mulberry trees has created widespread anxiety, given their ecological and economic importance.

Experts underline that each mulberry tree takes years of care and heavy government investment to mature. Their destruction, they warn, reduces cocoon production and directly affects farmers dependent on sericulture for their survival.

When contacted, Director of Sericulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that he was unaware of the latest incident.“I will confirm the details from the district office. Strict cognizance will be taken against those found involved, and the seized wood will also be confiscated,” he said.