CM Omar Reviews Preparations For Eid-e-Milad

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting at Hazratbal Shrine to review the arrangements being put in place for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated during Rabi al- Awwal, the third month of Islamic lunar calendar.

Describing the occasion as one of the most important events in the Muslim religious calendar, the Chief Minister stressed the need to make every possible effort to ensure the celebrations are conducted smoothly and devotees face no inconvenience.

Reviewing the arrangements, the Chief Minister highlighted traffic management and facilitation of devotees as the foremost priorities.

He underlined the need for proper parking arrangements, adherence to designated traffic routes, provision of shuttle services, and strict regulation of fare charges to prevent overcharging of devotees.“People must not face any inconvenience in reaching the holy Hazratbal shrine. Transport should be managed in a manner that ensures safety, comfort, and it should be available easily and frequently,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further underscored the need to regulate the activities of NGOs and voluntary groups providing food, water, and other services. He directed that such camps should be set up in designated areas to avoid congestion and obstruction in movement.