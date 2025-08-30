Amit Shah To Visit Jammu, Assess Situation In Flood-Hit Areas

File Photo Of Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu- The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Jammu on August 31 and September 1 to assess the situation in the flood-affected areas of the region.

Official sources said that during his visit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas to evaluate the extent of the damage caused by recent flooding, reported news agency KNO.

“He will also hold meetings with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review relief and rehabilitation efforts and ensure swift assistance to those impacted,” sources said, adding,“The Union Home Minister will engage with local authorities to discuss measures for immediate relief, restoration of essential services, and long-term strategies to mitigate future flood risks.”

His visit aims to reaffirm the Government of India's solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure coordinated efforts between the Central and Union Territory administrations for effective disaster response.

Pertinently, the Union Home Minister has been in touch with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah since the day weather has turned inclement and Jammu region has been hit by cloudbursts and landslides.