Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minor Girl Critical After Accidentally Consuming Pesticide In North Kashmir's Handwara

2025-08-30 03:01:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A three-year-old girl from Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district is battling for her life after accidentally consuming pesticides at her home.

The girl, identified as Asma Jan, daughter of Tanveer Ahmad Dar of Khanpora Handwara, was first taken to GMC Handwara. Doctors there immediately referred her to Children's Hospital Bemina in Srinagar after her condition turned critical.

According to her father, the child accidentally ingested pesticides kept at home. Hospital sources confirmed that she is undergoing treatment and her condition remains serious.

Incidents of accidental poisoning among children have been reported in different parts of Kashmir, with health experts repeatedly urging families to keep pesticides and other harmful substances out of children's reach. (KNT)

