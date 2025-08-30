Flood Fury Hits J&K's Horticulture Sector

Trucks transport Apples leave Kashmir valley | KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The recent devastating flood situation in Jammu & Kashmir has turned into a disaster, wreaking havoc on lives, infrastructure, and the Union Territory's most vital sector-horticulture.

While Jammu region bore the brunt of human casualties and large-scale damage, the Kashmir Valley too has suffered partial devastation, particularly with the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44), the only all-weather road that connects the Valley with the rest of the country.

The blockade of NH44 has left hundreds of fruit-laden trucks stranded, sparking panic among fruit growers and dealers.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union said these vehicles, carrying fresh consignments of Bagogosha (pear), Galamast, Red Gala apples, and other early-season varieties, have been stuck for days at multiple damaged stretches of the highway.

“Fruit markets across the Valley are overflowing with unsold produce, with growers warning that the delay could turn their crops into waste.” he said.