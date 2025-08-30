Flood Fury Hits J&K's Horticulture Sector
Srinagar- The recent devastating flood situation in Jammu & Kashmir has turned into a disaster, wreaking havoc on lives, infrastructure, and the Union Territory's most vital sector-horticulture.
While Jammu region bore the brunt of human casualties and large-scale damage, the Kashmir Valley too has suffered partial devastation, particularly with the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44), the only all-weather road that connects the Valley with the rest of the country.
The blockade of NH44 has left hundreds of fruit-laden trucks stranded, sparking panic among fruit growers and dealers.
Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union said these vehicles, carrying fresh consignments of Bagogosha (pear), Galamast, Red Gala apples, and other early-season varieties, have been stuck for days at multiple damaged stretches of the highway.
“Fruit markets across the Valley are overflowing with unsold produce, with growers warning that the delay could turn their crops into waste.” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment