Aquib Nabi's Duleep Trophy Hat-Trick Gives North Control Over East

Bengaluru- Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi bagged a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, as North Zone bundled out East Zone for 230 to gain command on the second day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals here Friday.

Wicketkeeper batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (76) made a fluent fifty as North, overnight 308/6, reached 405 all out, and, now, they lead by 183 runs after East's stutter against Nabi (5/28).

The Asia Cup-bound Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana showcased their game readiness with intense spells spread across three sessions on the day.

The East Zone could have been in a better position had they shown a little more restraint. Virat Singh played wonderfully well for a 69 off 102 balls but a moment of indiscretion cost him his wicket, playing the wrong line to get bowled by Nabi.

It opened the floodgates as the Baramulla-born pacer, who took 44 wickets in the previous Ranji season for J&K, dismissed Manishi and Mukhtar Hussain in the next two balls to complete the hat-trick in the 53rd over.