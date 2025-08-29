Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia University: Emergency Alert Warns Of Armed Shooter In Main Library


2025-08-29 10:07:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The University of Georgia sent out an emergency alert Friday following reports of an "armed shooter" at the Main Library.

According to the post on the official website of the university,“This is an Emergency UGA Police Alert Message for the Athens campus. There has been a report of an armed shooter in the area of Main Library. Please avoid this area. First responders are on the scene. More information will be posted at uga as it becomes available. Please do not call emergency numbers for information.”

The University of Georgia issued an emergency alert due to reports of an armed shooter at the Main Library.

(This is a developing story)

