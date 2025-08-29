Thoughts & Healing Prayers For Recovery From Addiction: How To Know God Intimately By Melissa A. Phoenix

MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning authorMelissa A. Phoenix chronicles her descent into darkness and her subsequent recovery and redemption by releasing her book, Thoughts & Healing Prayers for Recovery from Addiction: How to Know God Intimately .

Melissa is blunt, transparent, and doesn't ask for your understanding. Instead, she describes her experience and explains her thoughts and conclusions while offering you the chance to adapt and apply what has worked for her to your own circumstances. It's a powerful story of survival and metamorphosis from an amazing woman.

Melissa Phoenix lives up to her last name. Like that legendary creature, she burned down to ashes and rose as something new and beautiful. While Melissa's story is often full of despair, it demonstrates the power of faith and the redemptive nature of love, the book is about God, but Melissa makes it clear that she doesn't expect you to believe as she does. Instead, the author bravely shares her thoughts about what she went through, how she survived long-term addiction and other self-destructive behaviours, and how she maintains her newfound sense of peace and joy.

In the foreword for Thoughts & Healing Prayers for Recovery from Addiction, New York Times Top Ten Bestselling Author Raymond Aaron writes,“Whether or not you're a spiritual person or believe in God, I'm confident you'll find something in the pages of this book you can use to better yourself and improve your life.”We all deserve peace, joy, and love. Melissa believes that if she can find these things, you can too. Perhaps her blunt honesty will inspire you to begin that journey today.

Melissa Phoenix was born in Guyana and raised in Canada. She is a recovered addict, artist and award-winning author who lives with loving pets, dog Pepe and cat Maple. For more informationor to enquire about Melissa's workshops , contact the author at: ... .