Typhoon No. 23 Moves Toward Japan's Izu Islands


2025-10-12 02:23:47
(MENAFN) Typhoon No. 23 is currently advancing eastward over waters south of Japan’s Shikoku region and is forecast to reach the Izu Islands by Monday, posing a significant threat of intense winds and heavy rainfall.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reports the storm’s central pressure at 980 hectopascals, with sustained winds measuring up to 30 meters per second.

On the Izu Islands, these winds could escalate sharply to 50 meters per second, accompanied by towering waves estimated to reach 9 meters, the JMA warned.

Officials are strongly advising residents to remain highly vigilant due to the risks posed by violent winds, landslides, flooding, swollen rivers, and high waves, while also staying alert for lightning and tornado-like gusts.

