403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon No. 23 Moves Toward Japan's Izu Islands
(MENAFN) Typhoon No. 23 is currently advancing eastward over waters south of Japan’s Shikoku region and is forecast to reach the Izu Islands by Monday, posing a significant threat of intense winds and heavy rainfall.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reports the storm’s central pressure at 980 hectopascals, with sustained winds measuring up to 30 meters per second.
On the Izu Islands, these winds could escalate sharply to 50 meters per second, accompanied by towering waves estimated to reach 9 meters, the JMA warned.
Officials are strongly advising residents to remain highly vigilant due to the risks posed by violent winds, landslides, flooding, swollen rivers, and high waves, while also staying alert for lightning and tornado-like gusts.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reports the storm’s central pressure at 980 hectopascals, with sustained winds measuring up to 30 meters per second.
On the Izu Islands, these winds could escalate sharply to 50 meters per second, accompanied by towering waves estimated to reach 9 meters, the JMA warned.
Officials are strongly advising residents to remain highly vigilant due to the risks posed by violent winds, landslides, flooding, swollen rivers, and high waves, while also staying alert for lightning and tornado-like gusts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment