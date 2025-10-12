403
Iraq Rebukes U.S. Sanctions Targeting Iraqi Entities
(MENAFN) Iraq has sharply criticized fresh U.S. Treasury sanctions targeting Iraqi entities, calling the move a damaging and unilateral step that undermines the foundation of friendly relations between Washington and Baghdad.
In an official statement issued Saturday, Iraqi government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi described the sanctions as “deeply regrettable” and said they had been implemented without any prior coordination or dialogue, marking what he labeled “a negative precedent in the approach to relations between allied nations.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, stating the measures were directed “against individuals and companies that assist the Iranian regime in evading U.S. sanctions, smuggling weapons, and engaging in widespread corruption in Iraq.”
The Iraqi government rejected the justification, asserting that the actions—purportedly based on alleged links to sanctioned entities—contradict international norms and diplomatic protocols. Al-Awadi said such steps conflict with the “spirit of friendship and mutual respect” between Iraq and the United States.
Reiterating its adherence to legal standards and global agreements, Baghdad called on its partners, especially the U.S., to engage in cooperative dialogue and intelligence-sharing on financial and technical issues.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has ordered the establishment of a high-level national committee to investigate the sanctions and deliver a comprehensive report within 30 days. The review will include legal and administrative recommendations, the statement added.
