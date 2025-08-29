Ett Aviation, A Leading Provider Of Aviation Management Software, Will Officially Rebrand As Skedflex Effective September 1, 2025.
“This name change is more than a cosmetic update,” said Tom LaJoie, President & CEO of SkedFlex.“We had a saying in the Air Force: 'Flexibility is the key to air power.' That philosophy continues to guide us. SkedFlex-short for Scheduling Flexibility-better represents who we are today and the agility our software provides for aviation operations worldwide.”
Over the past decade, the company has grown its product suite to include FAA-compliant flight and duty time tracking, crew and aircraft scheduling, optimized flight planning, maintenance, operational analytics, and seamless integration with third party systems.
The rebrand underscores the company's mission: to improve the quality of life for aviation professionals through smarter technology, reduced workload, and seamless operational control.
While the company's name is changing, its ownership, leadership, and commitment to customer service remain unchanged. All current contracts, services, and support processes will continue without interruption.
