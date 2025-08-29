Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vow ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider


2025-08-29 12:16:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) On August 29, 2025, Ketal AS, a company associated with Maria Tallaksen, board member and primary insider of Vow ASA, purchased 56,800 shares at an average price of NOK 1.7148 per share in Vow ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information, please contact:

Gunnar Pedersen, CEO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 916 30 304

Email: ...

Cecilie Brænd Hekneby, CFO, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 992 93 826

Email: ...

Attachment

  • KRT-1500_Maria Tallaksen 29082025

MENAFN29082025004107003653ID1109994026

