Adani Airports Plans Big Upgrade For Lucknow International Airport, To Spend Rs 10,000 Crore
The investment will be made in phases and is aimed at boosting passenger capacity, upgrading facilities, adopting new technology, and strengthening cargo operations.
The company has already spent Rs 2,401 crore on building a new terminal and improving road infrastructure around the airport.
At present, the CCSIA can handle about 8 million passengers annually. With the completion of Terminal 3, Phase 2 in 2026-27, and an additional investment of Rs 900 crore, the capacity is expected to rise to 14 million passengers a year.
According to Adani Airports, the expansion will introduce "swing operations", where common facilities can be used for both domestic and international flights depending on peak demand.
This model is expected to improve efficiency and create a smoother travel experience while also blending technology with elements of art and culture.
Currently, the airport has seven operational aerobridges and can accommodate Type D aircraft, with parking space for 15 planes at a time.
Connectivity has also been improving steadily, with the airport now operating 42 direct routes, including 31 domestic and 11 international destinations.
International flyers account for nearly 19 per cent of total passenger traffic. Lucknow's airport also plays a significant role in Uttar Pradesh's economy, as the city contributes about 4 per cent of the state's GDP.
Adani Airports is also giving priority to cargo growth. The company plans to create a capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes within the next five years.
New international routes, including direct flights to Vietnam and Singapore, are also on the cards.
The expansion project highlights Adani Airports' long-term strategy to position Lucknow as a key aviation hub in Uttar Pradesh, supporting both passenger travel and cargo trade for the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment