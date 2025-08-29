Keralaeu Conclave To Give Boost To Blue Economy Roadmap
The event, titled "Blue Tides -- Two Shores, One Vision", will bring together EU diplomats, global experts, and Indian policymakers to forge long-term collaborations in fisheries, aquaculture, marine infrastructure, and ocean-based industries.
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the conclave is the first of its kind in India, aimed at creating a global model for sustainable development while ensuring thriving coastal communities.
"Blue economy is the strength and the promise of our nature. This conclave will unite global expertise and local innovation to modernise fisheries, promote aquaculture, enhance skills, and unlock investment opportunities," he added.
The EU delegation will be led by Ambassador Herve Delphin, along with ambassadors from 20 European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria.
The conclave's agenda includes plenary talks, thematic discussions, and networking on topics such as marine logistics, coastal tourism, renewable marine energy, green technologies, and startup innovation.
Kerala's unique maritime traditions and socio-cultural linkages with the sea will also be showcased, presenting the state as a vibrant hub for European investment.
The Minister's announcement comes close on the heels of his five-day visit to France, where he represented Kerala at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice and visited ports and harbours across French cities.
Soon after his visit, Minister Cherian then told IANS that the exposure opened new possibilities for Kerala's fisheries sector.
"What I saw in France was inspiring. Sailing attracts massive tourist inflows there. With our lakes, rivers, and coastline, Kerala too can develop sailing as a niche tourism product," he said.
As part of the upcoming conclave, the state plans to explore EU assistance for setting up a sailing school in partnership with the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), along with academic tie-ups and a boat show to showcase Kerala's maritime potential.
With groundwork already completed through two rounds of talks with EU officials, the Kochi conclave is expected to set the stage for a new era of global partnerships in Kerala's blue economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment