Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Market To Reach USD $17.59 Billion By 2029 At 8.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Market?

The market size for aerial work platform (AWP) trucks has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is predicted to swell from $11.67 billion in 2024 up to $12.71 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The historical growth pattern aligns with the amplified use in renewable energy infrastructures, the expansion of applications in logistics and warehousing sectors, aging infrastructure, the growing demand for hybrid and fuel-efficient models, and increased consciousness among small and medium-sized businesses.

In the coming years, the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market is predicted to exhibit robust growth, escalating to $17.60 billion by 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the forecast period is influenced by factors such as heightened demand for safe height-based work solutions, expansion of construction activities, increased focus on labor safety protocols, surging investments in smart city initiatives, and amplified need for competent fleet solutions. Integrated use of telematics and IoT solutions, advancements in battery technologies, the creation of lightweight but sturdy materials, enhanced control systems, and updated technology in hydraulic and mechanical systems are major trends anticipated for the forecast period.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Global Market Growth?

The escalation in construction-oriented operations is anticipated to spur the advancement of the aerial work platform (AWP) truck market. Such operations involve systematic undertakings of planning, design, and implementation of buildings or infrastructure projects. The expansion of these construction activities can be attributed to growing investments in infrastructure aimed at bolstering economic progress and modernizing urban and rural areas. AWP trucks play a significant role in these construction activities by offering safe and elevated access to areas difficult to reach for tasks such as installation, maintenance, painting, and high-altitude inspections. For example, in August 2024, as per the Sunshine Coast Council, a local government in Australia delivering information about its services, strategies, and community involvement, the worth of construction building approvals hit a record peak of $2.3 billion for the area-showing a rise of $100 million in contrast to 2022-23. Consequently, the escalating demand for construction activities is influencing the growth of the Aerial Work Platform (AWP) truck market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Market?

Major players in the Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Toyota Industries Corp.

. Oshkosh Corp.

. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

. Linamar Corp.

. Terex Corporation

. Manitou Group

. Tadano Ltd.

. Altec Industries Inc.

. JLG Industries Inc.

. Skyjack Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Market?

Leading firms in the aerial work platform (AWP) truck industry are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like electric and diesel-powered booms. These advancements aim to increase energy efficiency, lower emissions, and cater to various operational needs in construction and maintenance tasks. Electric and diesel-powered booms are aerial work platforms specially designed to use electric engines for indoor use or diesel engines for outdoor activities requiring high performance. For example, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery, a manufacturer based in China, unveiled a modular boom series measuring 34.14 meters in September 2022 to boost efficiency and versatility in high-reach tasks. This series comprises electric (BT34ERT) and diesel (BT34RT) models and features a sturdy design, a low center of gravity, a substantial load capacity (454 kg), convenient maintenance, and compatibility with container transport. These booms are ideal for a variety of aerial work tasks due to their robust power, energy efficiency, and ability to tackle rough terrain.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Market Report?

The aerial work platform (awp) truck market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mast Lifts, Personal Portable Lifts

2) By Fuel Type: Electric, Diesel, Hybrid

3) By Platform Height: Below 10 M, 10–20 M, 20–30 M, Above 30 M

4) By End-User: Rental, Construction And Mining, Government, Telecommunication, Transportation And Logistics, Utility, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Boom Lifts: Articulating Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Trailer-Mounted Boom Lifts

2) By Scissor Lifts: Electric Scissor Lifts, Rough Terrain Scissor Lifts

3) By Vertical Mast Lifts: Push-Around Mast Lifts, Self-Propelled Mast Lifts

4) By Personal Portable Lifts: One-Man Lifts, Two-Man Lifts, Manually Propelled Lifts

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aerial Work Platform (Awp) Truck Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for aerial work platform (AWP) trucks globally. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the ensuing period. The AWP truck market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

