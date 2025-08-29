Kazakhstan Outlaws Pilot-Unfriendly Laser And Drone Use
To ensure the safety of passengers and crew members, Kazakhstan has instituted criminal liability for intentionally interfering with aircraft control, such as using laser devices or unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to target aircraft, and this measure will be put into effect starting from September 14, 2025.
“Kazakhstan has adapted its criminal legislation to protect its airspace, providing for liability for interference with aircraft flights using laser devices or drones,” the statement says.
Similar regulations are being put into place in many countries around the world. In Germany, for example, similar actions can lead to up to 10 years behind bars; in Uzbekistan, it's up to one year. In Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, the long arm of the law reaches those who play with fire when it comes to flight safety, holding them accountable for their reckless actions.
Laser beams can really bring about danger, as they can take out a pilot's vision or lead to temporary sight loss, which is particularly risky during takeoff and landing. It is crucial to comprehend the inherent risks and legal ramifications associated with such conduct. Transgressors are now subject to penal repercussions, encompassing incarceration.
