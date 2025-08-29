Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Rise Sharply For H1 This Year

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 11.4% in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the August issue of Export Review, published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, key sectors contributed significantly to the overall increase. Sugar exports rose by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%