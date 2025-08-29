Honda, Hyundai, Kia & Renault To Launch 7-Seater Hybrid Suvs In India

In the coming years, the Indian automobile industry will witness a major shift towards hybrid technology. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, and Renault are already working on their future hybrid vehicles. Multiple hybrid SUVs are in the pipeline. Along with five-seaters, several seven-seater family vehicles are also coming. Let's learn about the upcoming 7-seater SUVs from Hyundai, Kia, Honda, and Renault.

Honda 7-Seater SUV

Positioned above the Elevate, the upcoming Honda 7-seater SUV will mark the debut of the brand's new PF2 platform. Reports suggest it could offer a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a strong hybrid powertrain. The hybrid setup might be borrowed from the City sedan. The new Honda 7-seater SUV is being designed and developed with inputs from Honda's R & D centers in Japan and Thailand.

Hyundai Ni1i

Known by the codename Ni1i, the upcoming Hyundai 7-seater SUV will be positioned between the Alcazar and Tucson in the company's product lineup. It could be one of the first hybrid models from the South Korean automaker in India. Hyundai is likely to electrify their 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. Production of this SUV is expected to commence at the company's Talegaon manufacturing facility by 2027.

Renault Boréal

The Renault Boréal recently debuted globally and is the three-row version of the third-generation Duster SUV, slated to launch in India in late 2026 or the first half of 2027. Both models will share the platform, powertrains, features, and design elements. Globally, the Boréal will be available with a 108 bhp petrol engine paired with a 51 bhp electric motor, a 1.4 kWh battery pack, and a starter generator. This setup delivers a combined power output of approximately 155 bhp.

Kia MQ4i

Kia India will introduce a 7-seater hybrid SUV within the next two years. Known by the codename Kia MQ4i, this SUV will compete with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and other upcoming hybrid three-row SUVs. The MQ4i will be based on the Sorento, which is available globally with a 1.6L turbo petrol hybrid and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Kia India is likely to use the 1.5L petrol-hybrid powertrain from the Hyundai Ni1i in the MQ4i.