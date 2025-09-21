Cigarettes Valued At More Than $300,000 Seized: Smuggling In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The fight against smuggling took a new step forward this Saturday, when the Customs Prevention and Inspection Directorate executed Operation URVAN, seizing more than 120 bales of illegal cigarettes in a warehouse located in the capital city. The seizure, preliminarily valued at more than $300,000, was the result of an investigation that had been ongoing for several weeks, after detecting possible illicit activities related to the unauthorized sale of tobacco products.

During the raid, authorities attempted to contact the alleged perpetrators using information recorded in the warehouse documentation, but received no response. All the merchandise was detained and transferred for official counting by the General Directorate of Customs' audit team. Meanwhile investigations continue to determine the total value of the shipment and determine the legal penalties applicable to those involved .