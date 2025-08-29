Trends Shaping The Agricultural Microbials Market 2025-2034 - Sustainable Farming Trends, Biofertilizers And Biopesticides Present Key Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnerships and government initiatives promote expansion, particularly in emerging markets focused on enhancing crop yields and sustainability

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbials Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural microbials market is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 14.20% between 2025 and 2034. The increasing emphasis on sustainable farming practices, technological advancements, and regulatory support are key drivers of this expansion. Agricultural microbials enhance plant growth, stress tolerance, and disease resistance, offering a robust alternative to traditional farming practices.

Key microbial strains such as Rhizobium, Azospirillum, and Bacillus play crucial roles in nutrient uptake and pathogen control. The ICAR-NBAIM culture collection in India, housing over 7000 microbial accessions, further enriches agricultural practices. As farmers seek to reduce the adverse effects of intensive farming, crop rotation and the increasing use of biofertilizers become pivotal.

Key Trends and Developments

The market is witnessing dynamic trends, including the adoption of biofertilizers and biopesticides, bolstered by an increasing shift towards environmentally friendly farming. Major global players are responding to these trends through strategic product launches and collaborations as seen with companies like Croda and Bionema Group Ltd., which have introduced innovative products to cater to the rising demand.

July 28, 2023: Croda introduced Atlox BS-50 for streamlined biopesticide development, while Bionema Group Ltd. launched advanced biofertiliser products using Incapsulex technology. Bioprime Agrisolutions and UPL are engaging in significant collaborations to enhance crop resilience and productivity.

Agricultural Microbials Industry Segmentation

The report provides an in-depth analysis across various segments, including type, function, crop type, application, formulation, and region. This segmentation underscores the diverse applications of agricultural microbials across industries.

Agricultural Microbials Market Share

Bacterial use in agriculture enhances nitrogen fixation, disease suppression, and soil health. Fungi, on the other hand, bolster plant vitality and reduce chemical dependency through symbiotic mycorrhizal relationships. The market sees a significant demand for microbial solutions in cereals and grains, contributing to improved yields and nutrient absorption.

Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis by Region

North America leads the market due to rising farmer awareness and organic farming practices. Supported by bodies like the National Science Foundation and USDA, the region promotes sustainable plant-microbe interactions. In the Asia Pacific, India and China are emerging as key markets due to their significant agricultural contributions to GDP and increasing organic farming practices.

Leading Manufacturers in the Agricultural Microbials Market

Prominent companies driving the market include Corteva, Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL India Ltd., and Novozymes A/S. These companies focus on sustainable agricultural solutions, offering biological control products to reduce chemical usage and enhance crop productivity.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

6 North America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

7 Europe Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

9 Latin America Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Microbials Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

12 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900