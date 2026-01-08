403
China reaffirms support for UN institutions amid US withdrawals
(MENAFN) China said on Thursday that it remains firmly committed to multilateral cooperation following a US decision to withdraw from scores of international organizations, emphasizing that global institutions—particularly those centered on the United Nations—remain essential to preserving international stability.
Responding to the US move, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that “It is not the first time” Washington has chosen to exit international bodies. She stressed that global organizations should not exist to advance narrow national agendas, arguing that “The significance of international organization does not lie in representing selfish interests” of one country, but rather in “representing all nations.”
According to her remarks, UN-based institutions have played a vital role in maintaining peace worldwide, advancing economic and social development, and “safeguarded equal rights of all nations.” She added that recent developments demonstrate the value of the UN system, stating: “What we are witnessing proves that it is effective implementation of UN system to prevent law of jungle and keep the international order from being dominated by the logic that ‘might makes right and force represents justice,’” as stated in official comments.
She further underlined that Beijing will continue backing multilateral frameworks, saying China “supports central role of UN and will work to build a just and equitable global system.”
These comments followed an announcement that US authorities had instructed government agencies to disengage from dozens of international organizations, arguing that many no longer align with American priorities. According to official statements, the directive orders federal departments to halt participation in and funding for a wide range of both UN and non-UN bodies deemed inconsistent with US interests.
The US administration framed the decision as part of a broader push to restore “American sovereignty” and curb spending on institutions it claims “undermine America’s independence and waste taxpayer dollars.”
Among the most notable exits included the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, a cornerstone of international climate diplomacy and the Paris Agreement framework.
