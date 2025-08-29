Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Para-Shooter Earns Gold At Novi Sad Grand Prix

2025-08-29 05:06:57
Azerbaijani para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov has earned the gold medal at the Novi Sad Grand Prix in Serbia, Azernews reports.

Kamran Zeynalov excelled in the 10-meter (P1) shooting competition.

The Azerbaijani athlete won first place with a score of 236.9 points.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their countries by waving their national flags during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France hosted the Paralympic Games after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

