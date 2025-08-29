Apple Watch Series 11 Leak Roundup: What To Expect This Year

Although the iPhone 17 series will deservedly be the focus of attention on September 9, the Apple Watch Series 11 might end up being the event's main attraction. The Series 10 update from last year was a tiny one, and it appears that this year will be no different. However, the Apple Watch remains one of the most sophisticated wearables on the market, and the Series 11 seems intent on carrying on that tradition.

Apple Watch Series 11: Expected Price and Launch Date

The Series 11 might start at $399 (around Rs 35,000) for the 42mm aluminium model and $429 for the 46mm version, if Apple follows history. Stainless steel and LTE versions would cost more. As is customary for Apple, the launch date is anticipated to be September 9, with pre-orders commencing on September 12 and retail availability starting on September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11: Expected Features and Specifications

It is anticipated to maintain its flat-edge design, but there are also reports that it will employ Corning glass created in the United States and replace OLED with micro-LED or LTPO technology, which might result in brighter screens and longer battery life.

Although there have been reports about a camera that can make FaceTime calls, insiders have indicated that the Series 12 may not include such functions until 2026. It is anticipated that the new S11 processor would boost efficiency rather than processing capability. It is anticipated to have the same architecture as its forerunners, maintaining the smoothness of the current design without perhaps inventing anything new.

WatchOS 26, a revamped liquid glass user interface, an AI exercise partner, improved Siri, fast translation, and health features including a Sleep Score and hypertension detection are all anticipated to be included with the Series 11. Despite not being the first Apple Watch to provide long-term blood glucose monitoring, the Series 11 seems to be a reliable, health-conscious update.