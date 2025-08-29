DLF Slips Below Key Levels - SEBI Analyst Flags Weak Trend, Eyes ₹700 Support Ahead Of RBI Decision

DLF shares are under pressure after slipping below key technical levels, while upcoming events could influence the outlook.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal said the stock recently closed under its 200-day moving average, signaling a weak short-term trend.

He pointed out that the relative strength index (RSI) has slipped to 38, putting the stock near oversold levels, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is still in negative territory, showing that selling pressure hasn't eased.

The stock is also trading under both its 20 and 50-day moving averages, with a key support zone around ₹710–700 and resistance expected near ₹780–800.

Fundamental View

On fundamentals, Pal highlighted that DLF is India's largest listed real estate developer with a strong presence in luxury and premium housing as well as commercial office spaces.

He pointed to record pre-sales in recent quarters, reduced net debt, and steady dividends, though most profits are reinvested into projects.

At the company level, he said demand for luxury housing in NCR remains supportive, with new launches such as DLF Privana and projects in Gurgaon adding visibility. The leasing portfolio, which includes Cyber City and IT parks, generates recurring income; however, a slowdown in property demand or higher interest rates could pose risks.

Macro Factors And Key Triggers

Pal added that macroeconomic factors, such as the RBI's monetary policy, government schemes for housing and infrastructure, and India's strong GDP outlook, will be important drivers.

He noted that the RBI's September decision on rates, the second quarter results in October–November, and festive season demand later in the year could all impact the stock's performance.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DLF was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.

DLF's stock has declined 8.7% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.