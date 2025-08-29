Harbin Cultural, Tourism And Sports Industry Expo & 2025 Harbin Marathon Expo Opens

HARBIN, CHINA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the morning of August 28, the Harbin Cultural, Tourism and Sports Industry Expo, together with the Harbin Bank 2025 Harbin Marathon Expo, officially kicked off at Harbin Ice-Snow World. As a major supporting event before the 2025 Harbin Marathon, the three-day expo embraces the themes of“serving the event, showcasing the city, and benefiting the public,” aiming to serve as a key platform for the deep integration of“culture, sports, and tourism” in Harbin.

Since its launch in 2016, the Harbin Marathon has grown steadily, evolving from a city-level event into a Chinese Athletics Association A1-certified race and a World Athletics Gold Label Race. Beyond being a window for the world to discover Harbin, it has become a powerful engine driving the city's integration of“culture, sports, and tourism.” This expo, upgraded from the former Harbin Marathon Expo, positions sports as the engine and the marathon as the platform to promote the integrated development of“culture, sports, tourism, commerce, and exhibitions,” while further improving the model of“marathon race + marathon expo + marathon night + marathon investment promotion.”

This expo has been integrated with the packet pick-up part, providing runners with services such as kit collection and professional gear consultation. Covering 8,200 square meters, the pickup area streamlines the process by“time-slot guidance and precise verification,” ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience and establishing itself as a true“pre-race service station” for the Harbin Marathon. Meanwhile, this expo also serves as a shared platform for everyone to experience culture, sports, and tourism. Runners can share their race experiences and inspiring stories, local residents can experience the joy of sports and learn about professional health services up close, and participating companies have the opportunity to showcase cutting-edge industry achievements. Notably, this expo breaks away from the traditional sponsor-focused model for the first time. It brings together the three core areas of“culture, tourism, and sports,” gathering numerous companies across more than 11,400 square meters of exhibition space to showcase Harbin's local cultural and tourism resources, cutting-edge sports equipment, and distinctive cultural products, creating a comprehensive platform that spans the entire industry chain.

As a key platform showcasing Harbin's charm as the“City of Olympic Champions,” the“City Hosting the Asian Winter Games Twice,” and the“Ice City and Summer Capital,” this expo will effectively extend the influence of the Harbin Marathon, fully highlight the city's vitality, and further promote the deep integration of sports, culture, and urban development, becoming an important bridge connecting the event, the city, and its residents.



Zhang Yi

Harbin Daily

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.