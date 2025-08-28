Investornewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) Unearths Modern Potential In Bolivia's Silver Story

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) New Pacific (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) , a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, is positioning for opportunity in Bolivia's silver story, which is centuries old, yet its richest regions have seen limited modern exploration.“With less than 10% of the country's silver-rich mineral belt explored using current high-tech techniques, significant opportunities remain for new discoveries. New Pacific is advancing what could become one of the largest new silver districts in the world,” reads a recent article.“New Pacific's flagship Silver Sand and Carangas projects are discoveries made within the last five years and represent two of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. Economic studies completed in 2024 indicate that, combined, Silver Sand and Carangas have the potential to produce around 18.5 million ounces of silver per year-more than many established producers generate.”

About New Pacific Metals Corp.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

