Qatar Central Bank Issues Treasury Bills Worth Qr250m

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has issued treasury bills worth QR250m with maturities of 28 days, 98 days, 182 days, 273 days, and 364 days.

QCB announced in a post on its social media platform“X” yesterday that the issuances were distributed as follows: QR50m for a 28-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 4.060 percent; QR50m for a 98-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 3.960 percent; QR50m for a 182-day term (Tap issuance) with an interest rate of 3.860 percent; QR50m for a 273-day term (New issuance) with an interest rate of 3.770 percent; and QR50m for a 364-day term (New issuance) with an interest rate of 3.710 percent. The total bids for treasury bills amounted to QR1.11bn.