Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Access To High-Quality Antibodies

MENAFN - GetNews)Antibodies, a trusted provider of high-quality antibodies and research reagents, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Carl Roth, a leading supplier of laboratory and research chemicals. This collaboration represents an important milestone, expanding access to Antibodies's cutting-edge portfolio for Carl Roth's customers across Europe.

Through this partnership, Carl Roth will distribute Antibodies's extensive collection of antibodies and immunoassays - including monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant products - designed to meet the needs of researchers in academia, biotechnology, and the pharmaceutical industry. With a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and affordability, Antibodies complements Carl Roth's mission to deliver best-in-class solutions for scientific discovery.

"We are excited to partner with Carl Roth, a company that shares our dedication to advancing scientific research," said Sebastian Newlove, Co-Founder of Antibodies. "Together, we aim to make high-quality antibodies more accessible, enabling researchers to achieve their goals with confidence and efficiency."

Dr. Leonie Hacker, Head of Product Management Chemistry & Life Science at Carl Roth, added: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering researchers with the best tools available. By integrating Antibodies's high-quality antibodies into our offerings, we are ensuring that our customers have access to innovative products at fair prices, supporting their groundbreaking work in life sciences."

Antibodies's customer-focused approach - emphasising transparency, rigorous quality control, and exceptional value - combined with Carl Roth's established distribution network, will streamline access to these products, ensuring seamless delivery and support for researchers across Europe.

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both companies: to foster innovation and excellence within the scientific community. Researchers can now explore Antibodies's antibody portfolio through Carl Roth's online platform or by contacting their sales representatives for tailored support.

For more information about this partnership or to browse the expanded product offerings, visit or .

About Carl Roth

Carl Roth, headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, is a leading distributor of laboratory supplies, chemicals, and equipment. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Carl Roth serves researchers and professionals in life sciences, chemistry, and beyond, delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

About Antibodies

Antibodies is a global provider of high-quality antibodies and research reagents, dedicated to supporting scientific discovery. With a focus on affordability, reliability, and innovation, Antibodies empowers researchers with the tools they need to advance their work in immunology, oncology, and other critical fields.