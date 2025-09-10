Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education, Charles Sturt University
Profile Articles Activity

A/Professor Brendon Hyndman is an education researcher and Associate Dean (Academic) whose work focuses on the role of play, wellbeing, and school environments in shaping student learning and behaviour. He has published extensively on outdoor play, school recess, and innovative learning spaces, and his research has influenced national and international debates on how schools can better support student engagement and health.

With expertise spanning education policy, child development, and teacher practice, Brendon is frequently sought after for commentary on the design of school environments, the importance of play in learning, and strategies to address student wellbeing and behaviour challenges. His current projects include evaluating school playgrounds, advancing play-based school initiatives, and guiding educators in redesigning systems to foster healthier behaviours.

Brendon has held leadership roles in higher education, contributes regularly to academic and policy advisory forums, and is a TEDx speaker in 2025. His aim is to bridge research and practice- translating evidence into practical insights that support teachers, school leaders, policymakers, and communities.

Experience
  • 2021–present Associate Professor, Charles Sturt University
  • 2025–present Associate Dean Academic (Acting), Charles Sturt University
  • 2023–2024 Associate Professor (Adjunct), Charles Sturt University
  • 2023–2024 Senior Manager , Brisbane Catholic Education
  • 2021–2023 Associate Dean Research, Charles Sturt University
  • 2020–2021 Sub-Dean (Graduate Studies), Charles Sturt University
  • 2017–2020 Courses Director and Senior Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
  • 2016–2017 Lecturer, Southern Cross University
  • 2014–2016 Lecturer, Charles Darwin University
  • 2013–2014 Lecturer, RMIT University
  • 2009–2011 Researcher/Teacher, Federation University Australia
Education
  • 2022 Charles Sturt University, Albury City Council Leadership & Resilience Scholar
  • 2019 Charles Sturt University, Graduate Certificate in University Leadership and Management
  • 2013 RMIT University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2012 Federation University Australia, Graduate Certificate in Education (Tertiary Education)
  • 2008 Federation University Australia, Bachelor of Education (Physical Education) Upper Class Honours
Professional Memberships
  • Australian Council for Health, Physical Education and Recreation (ACHPER)
  • Play Australia
  • Global Recess Alliance

