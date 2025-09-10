Brendon Hyndman
-
Associate Dean (Academic), Faculty of Arts and Education,
Charles Sturt University
A/Professor Brendon Hyndman is an education researcher and Associate Dean (Academic) whose work focuses on the role of play, wellbeing, and school environments in shaping student learning and behaviour. He has published extensively on outdoor play, school recess, and innovative learning spaces, and his research has influenced national and international debates on how schools can better support student engagement and health.
With expertise spanning education policy, child development, and teacher practice, Brendon is frequently sought after for commentary on the design of school environments, the importance of play in learning, and strategies to address student wellbeing and behaviour challenges. His current projects include evaluating school playgrounds, advancing play-based school initiatives, and guiding educators in redesigning systems to foster healthier behaviours.
Brendon has held leadership roles in higher education, contributes regularly to academic and policy advisory forums, and is a TEDx speaker in 2025. His aim is to bridge research and practice- translating evidence into practical insights that support teachers, school leaders, policymakers, and communities.Experience
-
2021–present
Associate Professor, Charles Sturt University
2025–present
Associate Dean Academic (Acting), Charles Sturt University
2023–2024
Associate Professor (Adjunct), Charles Sturt University
2023–2024
Senior Manager , Brisbane Catholic Education
2021–2023
Associate Dean Research, Charles Sturt University
2020–2021
Sub-Dean (Graduate Studies), Charles Sturt University
2017–2020
Courses Director and Senior Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
2016–2017
Lecturer, Southern Cross University
2014–2016
Lecturer, Charles Darwin University
2013–2014
Lecturer, RMIT University
2009–2011
Researcher/Teacher, Federation University Australia
-
2022
Charles Sturt University, Albury City Council Leadership & Resilience Scholar
2019
Charles Sturt University, Graduate Certificate in University Leadership and Management
2013
RMIT University, Doctor of Philosophy
2012
Federation University Australia, Graduate Certificate in Education (Tertiary Education)
2008
Federation University Australia, Bachelor of Education (Physical Education) Upper Class Honours
-
Australian Council for Health, Physical Education and Recreation (ACHPER)
Play Australia
Global Recess Alliance
