New Devotional Bridges Psychology And Scripture To Explore The Seasons Of Faith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Psychologist, lifelong church member, and self-proclaimed“church lady,” Dr. Carol Pierce-Davis, PhD, presents her first published work: A Moment in Time : Meditations on the Seasons of Faith. This compelling collection of scripturally-rooted meditations offers a refreshingly honest, witty, and spiritually enriching journey through life's most meaningful transitions-tied loosely to the traditional church calendar and peppered with Dr. Pierce-Davis' own invented“seasons.”Written with a psychologist's depth and a storyteller's warmth, A Moment in Time reflects Dr. Pierce-Davis' decades of faith, study, and church service. Drawing from her Lutheran upbringing, Episcopal ministry experience, and years in private psychological practice, she brings readers into intimate conversations with Biblical figures and timeless truths. In her meditation“My Man, Moses,” she writes with both reverence and humor:“With his outrageous relationship with God, [Moses] took down the walls of power and mystery between human and God to cajole, annoy, and get his way when it came to protecting God's people.”Carol's writing is accessible, authentic, and rich with spiritual insight. Her message is clear: no matter who you are, what age, or what your journey looks like-Jesus is walking beside you. Through her down-to-earth voice, readers are reminded that faith isn't reserved for the perfect; it's for the real, the questioning, the wounded, and the wise.“Christ and the people he worked with-he was with them in an intimate and powerful way, and he's with us the same way,” Carol says.“I hope this book communicates that. And there's sarcastic humor too-Jesus could be pretty sarcastic, so if Jesus can do it, so can I!”What began as meditation scripts shared over Zoom during the pandemic has transformed into a deeply personal book, decades in the making. With each page, A Moment in Time invites readers into reflection, communion, and maybe even a holy chuckle or two.Whether you're steeped in church tradition or seeking a fresh perspective on scripture, Dr. Carol Pierce-Davis' A Moment in Time: Meditations on the Seasons of Faith offers a candid, comforting, and theologically fearless companion for your faith journey.________________________________________About the Author:Dr. Carol Pierce-Davis, PhD, is a psychologist in private practice with a lifelong background in Christian education, public speaking, and spiritual outreach. She earned graduate degrees in psychology after a rich theological foundation from Lutheran schools and universities. Today, she is an active member of the Episcopal church and continues to serve her community through ministry, education, and now-through the written word.To learn more, visit

