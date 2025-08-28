Kimberly S. Washington Releases Inspirational Devotional, When Heaven Speaks: Are You Listening?

This new 52-week devotional helps readers connect with God amid life's distractions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kimberly S. Washington, a passionate believer and writer, is excited to announce the release of her debut devotional, When Heaven Speaks : Are You Listening?. This powerful 52-week devotional is designed to guide readers on a journey of deep spiritual reflection, helping them hear God's voice clearly amidst the distractions of daily life. Drawing on biblical wisdom and personal insights, Washington offers readers a thoughtful, relatable, and uplifting resource to strengthen their faith and grow spiritually.When Heaven Speaks addresses many of the critical issues facing individuals today, providing both practical advice and spiritual nourishment. Through weekly reflections, scriptural references, and personal prayers, the devotional aims to inspire readers to cultivate a more intimate relationship with God, resulting in a deeper sense of peace, purpose, and understanding.“The goal of this devotional is to help readers tune out the noise and distractions of modern life and make room for God to speak directly to them,” says Washington.“When we quiet ourselves and focus on His presence, we are then able to receive His guidance and wisdom in a personal way.”Each week's devotional features:.Thought-provoking content with real-life applications.Opportunities for self-reflection and spiritual growth.Personal anecdotes from the author to make each week's message more relatable.Weekly prayers to deepen the reader's connection with God.A lighthearted approach that offers moments of humor amidst profound insights“God didn't just give me a title,” says Washington.“He gave me the words, and when I started writing, I couldn't stop. I'm excited for others to experience the peace and growth that came from writing this devotional.”In When Heaven Speaks, readers will find not just spiritual encouragement but an invitation to deepen their relationship with God-learning to listen more closely to His voice and follow the path He has set before them.About Kimberly S. Washington:Kimberly Washington is a devoted Christian, writer, and mother from Southern California. With degrees in Communication, Organizational Management, and Project Management, she is passionate about helping others grow in their faith and connect with God. When Heaven Speaks: Are You Listening? is her first devotional, inspired by her journey of spiritual growth and divine inspiration. Washington currently resides in Houston, Texas, with her son, Christian.

