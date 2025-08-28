Denied Water, Veg Food: Karnataka MLA Veerendra Puppy Claims Rights Violations In ED Custody

Bengaluru: MLA Veerendra Puppy, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with allegations of illegal money laundering and unlawful betting, was presented before a special court designated for lawmakers following five days in ED custody. After reviewing the case, the court extended his custody by an additional six days. However, it issued several directives to ensure his well-being during this period-mandating adequate rest, access to legal counsel, regular medical check-ups, and the provision of clean food, drinking water, and necessary medicines. The ED was also instructed not to interrogate him beyond 9 PM and to allow at least 30 minutes of lawyer access daily. Puppy raised concerns over his treatment in custody, accusing the ED of violating his human rights. He claimed he was denied clean drinking water, served non-vegetarian food despite being a vegetarian, and kept in a poorly ventilated room. He held the agency accountable for any health complications that might arise during his detention.

Representing Puppy, senior advocates Kiran Javali and Chandramouli argued that the arrest was unlawful, based on previously closed cases from 2016, and in breach of Supreme Court rulings. They accused the ED of misleading the court, conducting late-night interrogations until 3 AM, and subjecting their client to psychological distress. They also sought his release on bail. On the other side, Special Public Prosecutor Pramod Chandra, appearing for the ED, requested a 15-day extension of custody. He cited the need for further investigation into an extensive illegal betting network involving foreign currency, large cash seizures, and several absconding individuals.

The presiding judge questioned the legitimacy of the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), especially in light of the closed CBI case it was allegedly based on. The court criticized the agency for providing potentially misleading information and cautioned it against referencing such cases post-arrest. Nonetheless, after hearing both parties, the court decided to extend ED custody for another six days.