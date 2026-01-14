Planet Labs Stock Gained 7% Today - What Is The Swedish Military Deal About?



Sweden will own a customized suite of Planet Labs satellites and have access to the company's high-resolution imagery and analytics.

Planet Labs said the revenue from the deal will be recognized over several years and that this does not change its previously issued Q4 guidance. Over the past twelve months, Planet Labs has signed more than $500 million in satellite services contracts.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (PL) jumped 7% on Monday after the company secured a multi-year, low nine-figure contract with the Swedish Armed Forces to deliver satellites, space-based data, and intelligence solutions.

Under the agreement, Sweden will own a customized suite of Planet Labs satellites and have access to the company's high-resolution imagery and analytics.

“Europe needs its own eyes, and Sweden is leading the way by rapidly securing its own, comprehensive space capability – helping achieve its own security objectives and assisting regional allies, like Ukraine, with timely, critical information,” said Will Marshall, Planet Labs CEO and co-founder.

Financial Outlook

Planet Labs said that revenue from the Swedish partnership will be recognized over several years and that this does not change its previously issued fourth-quarter (Q4) guidance. The company expects revenue of $76 million to $80 million in Q4, with gross margins of 50% to 52% and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $5 million to $7 million.

For the full fiscal year 2026, Planet Labs' revenue is forecast between $297 million and $301 million, while adjusted EBITDA is forecast to come in between $6 million and $8 million.

Global Partnerships

Over the past twelve months, Planet Labs has signed more than $500 million in satellite services contracts.

In May, the German Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) signed a seven-figure, one-year contract with Planet Labs, with an option to extend for two more years.

The deal gives BKG access to Planet Labs' data over Germany, supporting environmental, agricultural, and land-use monitoring.

Planet Labs signed a seven-figure NATO contract in June and renewed a $7.5 million U.S. Navy deal to provide advanced monitoring and vessel detection across the Pacific.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours. PL was also among the top trending tickers at the time of writing.

One bullish user predicts the company will secure numerous global contracts, potentially driving the share price up to $60.

Another user believes the company could be the next Rocket Lab.

Over the past year, the PL stock has surged more than 550%.

Read also: Why Analysts See SoFi, Affirm Benefiting From A Credit Card Rate Cap

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.