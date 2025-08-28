'If We Were Involved, It Wouldn't Take This Long': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On New BJP President Delay

New Delhi [India]: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday, August 28 took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that the Sangh does not play a direct role in the party's decision-making. Referring to the much-delayed search for a new national president, Bhagwat said that it would not have taken so long for the appointment if RSS was involved in the affairs. He also asserted that there are no differences or quarrels between the BJP and the Sangh, saying that there could be "difference of opinion" as attempts are made to achieve the goals of the country, but there was no "manbhed (heart-to-heart differences)". While addressing the gathering during a three-day lecture series to celebrate the centenary year of the RSS, Bhagwat said that the Sangh had good coordination with every government, not only the current one."There are opinions, but we discuss and form a consensus to decide whether it is against one's opinion or in favour of it. I will follow the collective decision. When that nature is there, quarrel doesn't exist. There can be matbhed (difference of opinion) here, but no manbhed (heart-to-heart disagreement). We need to move forward in one direction, and not different ones," Bhagwat said. "We have good coordination with every government, be it state or central. Not only this one. But there are systems that have some internal contradictions. The system (of governance) in general is the same, which was invented by the British so that they could rule. We need some innovation... even if the man in the chair is 100% behind us, he has to do it, and he knows what the hurdles are. He may be able to do it, he may not. But we have to give him independence. There is no quarrel anywhere," he added RSS chief stated that the Swayamsevaks are never at loggerheads with each other, even though some struggle was involved in the pursuit of the "truth". He said that the goal was to do good for the country and its people, which allows the Sangh to maintain coordination. "Our Swayamsevaks work honestly. They don't believe in 'isms'. They are never at loggerheads. They are trying to extract the truth, which involves some struggle. All these things (the hurdles to reach a goal) create an appearance that there is a quarrel. There might be a struggle, but there is no quarrel since the goal is the same, which is to do good for our country and people. If this understanding remains, there is always coordination. Our Swayamsevaks have this understanding," Bhagwat said.

BJP President Announcement Delay

Reports recently indicated that the BJP is expected to name its new national president ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The delay in naming a successor to JP Nadda, who has held the post since January 2020 and received two extensions, has been attributed to several factors. One key reason is the series of internal consultations between top BJP and RSS leaders. Reports suggest that over 100 senior figures were approached for input on potential candidates. Additionally, the unexpected need for a Vice Presidential election, triggered by Jagdeep Dhankhar resignation, has occupied much of the party's focus. The BJP is currently backing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee for the September 9 poll and is working to secure his win.

Another factor is the pending appointment of state unit presidents in key regions, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. According to the BJP's constitution, a national president can only be elected once at least 19 out of 36 state and union territory units have designated leaders. As of last month, that requirement has been fulfilled in 28 states, bringing the party closer to finalising its national leadership. Nadda, who completed his original term in early 2023, was first granted an extension to steer the party through the 2024 general election. A second extension was later given to conclude an internal restructuring process, but with much of that now complete, the announcement of his successor is expected soon.