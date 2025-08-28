Pressure On Russia Must Continue Until Aggression Ends Statement By Co-Chairs Of EU Conference

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is announced in a joint statement by the co-chairs of the 27th Interparliamentary Conference - David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Christian Friis Bach, Chair of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“More than three and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, we again condemn Moscow's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. We demand the immediate cessation of all Russian military operations and call for the full restoration of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders,” they stated.

They emphasized that any initiative concerning Ukraine must be developed together with Ukraine and comply with the UN Charter as well as the key principles of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

“We highlight the necessity to continue pressure on Russia until it ceases its aggression,” the statement says.“Representatives of Russian authorities, and all those responsible for international crimes committed in or against Ukraine, must be prosecuted and tried in accordance with the rules of international law.”

The co-chairs welcomed recent efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the killing in Ukraine, stopping Russia's war of aggression, and achieving a just and lasting peace.

“His statement that the US is prepared to participate in security guarantees is an important signal. However, we are adamant that it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force,” they stressed.

The statement highlighted the importance of the European Peace Facility (EPF) in supporting Ukraine's Defense Forces through financing, military equipment deliveries, and training.

“We welcome the establishment of the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) and call for the continued expansion of personnel trained, and the types of training provided based on the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. We strongly support the vital work of the European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM). Its continued presence and expertise are essential to helping Ukraine address current challenges,” the statement notes.

The co-chairs also welcomed the creation of an industrial hub to support Ukraine's defense capacity, its integration into the European Defence Technological and Industrial Base, and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense industry through the Danish model.

They stressed the profound importance of EU enlargement both for the Union and for candidate countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

“The future of these countries lies inside the EU, which represents a strategic investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity for the entire continent. Enlargement must be a merit-based, balanced and credible process in accordance with the Copenhagen Criteria, equally and objectively applied to all enlargement countries. We advocate for sustained financial and political support to facilitate the effective integration of enlargement countries into the EU,” the statement concludes.

As reported, EU defense and foreign ministers are holding an informal meeting in Copenhagen in the Gymnich format these days to discuss, among other things, support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.