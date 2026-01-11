Qatar Athletics Federation Organises Doha Runs On Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Athletics Federation announced Sunday that it will organise the first edition of the "Doha Runs" event, which will be held on the track of Khalifa International Stadium next Tuesday. The event will feature track running races over various distances.

In a statement, the Federation explained that the event is being held in partnership with Puma, the Federation's partner responsible for outfitting the various national teams. The initiative aims to promote the concept of practicing running, which is considered the foundation of athletics.

The statement added that participation in the event will be open to all athletes, including club-registered runners who take part in competitions organised by the Federation throughout the season, as well as members of the Qatari community of all ages, in order to gain technical benefits from the sport of running.

The activities are expected to take place over three hours, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, on the track of Khalifa International Stadium.

The Federation's technical committees will supervise the organisation of the event in accordance with technical running standards to ensure proper practice of the sport and to reinforce correct running techniques.

It is worth noting that the Qatar Athletics Federation is a key partner in all sporting events related to running and jumping that are organised by various state institutions on different occasions.