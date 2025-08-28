Azerbaijani Government Diving Headfirst Into World Of AI In Agriculture
At an event on“A New Stage in the Development of Agroparks,” Novruzov presented on the“Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture.”
He pointed out that, just like in other corners of the globe, the use of AI in Azerbaijan's agriculture has really taken off in recent years. Current projects under the ministry are set up to help specialized farmers in crop production, horticulture, and seed cultivation pick out suitable crops for regional soils, look into risks of plant diseases, keep an eye on plant health, and plan cultivation accordingly.
After the presentations wrapped up, the conversations turned to the nuts and bolts of agropark operations, tackling the hurdles head-on, and brainstorming ways to kickstart the engines of large-scale production facilities. Representatives highlighted the current state of competitive agricultural production, processing, packaging, and exports, and put forward proposals to better tap into existing potential. The discourse highlighted multifaceted challenges pertaining to irrigation systems, land reclamation methodologies, energy supply chains, and environmental sustainability concerns, underscoring the imperative for governmental intervention to mitigate these impediments.
