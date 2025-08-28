Package Central For Adobe Indesign Adds Support For Macos 26 Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.13.5, a compatibility update to company's document collection automation software for Adobe InDesign. It enables centralized file packaging from InDesign files using hot folders, eliminating the need for manual packaging at individual stations. The app can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names and more. The new version adds support for the upcoming macOS 26 Tahoe expected to be released this fall.

Toronto, ON, Canada - August 28, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.13.5, a compatibility update to company's file collection automation solution for Adobe InDesign . Originally developed to meet the needs of a leading publisher in the United States, the software streamlines the InDesign document packaging process by automatically handling files from watched hot folders. Ideal for prepress teams, print shops, and design studios, Package Central ensures more efficient file processing by offloading the packaging workload to a dedicated system.

The new update adds support for the highly anticipated macOS 26 Tahoe, currently available as a public beta from Apple. The update is offered free of charge to licensed users of Package Central.

It enables centralized file collection from InDesign documents using watched hot folders , eliminating the need for manual packaging at individual workstations. Running on a dedicated Mac system, Package Central continuously monitors designated folders for incoming files. Once a new InDesign file is detected in a hot folder, the app instantly initiates the packaging process based on the preset options-completely unattended. This means your designers can focus on creative work, while packaging happens in the background.

Key features of Package Central include:

-Automated packaging of InDesign files from hot folders.

-Customizable settings applied to individual hot folders.

-Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors.

-Serve unlimited users on a network.

-Customizable variable folder naming.

-On-the-fly generation of PDF and IDML files .

-Detailed processing history for enhanced monitoring and control.

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.9-26 and Adobe InDesign CS6-2025.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .