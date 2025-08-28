Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Zydus Therapeutics, Calliditas Therapeutics, Hepagene, Calliditas Therapeutic

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials"DelveInsight's,“Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

According to DelveInsight, the Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) pipeline includes over 20 leading companies actively developing more than 25 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of PBC.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Overview:

Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that progressively damages the small bile ducts in the liver, causing bile accumulation (cholestasis), liver injury, fibrosis, and eventually cirrhosis. While the exact cause remains unclear, the disease predominantly affects middle-aged women and is associated with genetic factors and environmental triggers such as infections or toxins.

In its early stages, PBC may be asymptomatic, but as the disease advances, common symptoms include fatigue, itching, and dryness of the eyes or mouth. In more severe cases, patients may experience jaundice, dark urine, pale stools, and fluid-related swelling. Potential complications include vitamin deficiencies, osteoporosis, liver failure, and an elevated risk of liver cancer.

The condition is thought to result from an autoimmune response in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the bile ducts, with both genetic predisposition and environmental factors likely contributing to disease development.

Request for a detailed insights report on Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline insights

"Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 20 active companies developing more than 25 therapeutic candidates for PBC treatment.

Key players-including Zydus Therapeutics, Calliditas Therapeutics, Hepagene, Dr Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and others-are actively exploring new therapies to enhance the PBC treatment landscape. Notable pipeline candidates in various stages of development include Saroglitazar Magnesium, Setanaxib, HPG-1860, and others.

In November 2024, the FDA declined full approval for Ocaliva as a PBC treatment due to concerns over its clinical benefit. By December 2024, the FDA reported cases of serious liver injury in patients without severe liver scarring, advising healthcare professionals to discontinue use if disease progression is evident or if the drug's efficacy is unproven.

Seladelpar received FDA approval in August 2024 for PBC treatment and acts as a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist. In June 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to elafibranor for adults with PBC who have an inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid or cannot tolerate it, based on positive results from the Phase III ELATIVE trial.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market.

Download our free sample page report on Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline insights

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs



Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

Setanaxib: Calliditas Therapeutics HPG-1860: Hepagene

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies

Approximately 20 leading companies are actively developing therapies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC), with Zydus Therapeutics having a drug candidate currently in the most advanced stage of development, Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 25+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Primary Biliary Cholangitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies and Key Companies: Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials and advancements

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Assessment by Product Type

. Primary Biliary Cholangitis By Stage

. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Primary Biliary Cholangitis Sample report to know in detail about the Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment market @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Primary Biliary Cholangitis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Discontinued Products

13. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Product Profiles

14. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Companies

15. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Unmet Needs

18. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Future Perspectives

19. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Reports Offerings

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.