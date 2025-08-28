Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Saudi Arabia To Deepen Defence Coop.


2025-08-28 03:03:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday discussed ways of deepening defence cooperation.
Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that as part of the 7th meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation held in New Delhi, both sides reiterated commitment to further strengthening defence cooperation.
The two countries discussed training cooperation, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation and military exercises with a view to strengthen defence ties and explore new avenues of collaboration. Both also deliberated upon their respective training capabilities and requirements.
"India offered to provide training to the Saudi Armed Forces and discussed cooperation in Cyber, IT, disaster management and tactical communication," the statement said.
India highlighted its growing prowess in defence manufacturing, as both sides explored opportunities for joint manufacturing and partnership in defence equipment.
A Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Council was constituted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2025, reflecting a steadily deepening defence partnership between the two countries. Joint Secretary at the Defence Ministry of India Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the meeting along with Staff Maj. Gen. Saad Alkathiri from the Saudi side. (end)
