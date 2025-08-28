India, Saudi Arabia To Deepen Defence Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday discussed ways of deepening defence cooperation.
Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that as part of the 7th meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation held in New Delhi, both sides reiterated commitment to further strengthening defence cooperation.
The two countries discussed training cooperation, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation and military exercises with a view to strengthen defence ties and explore new avenues of collaboration. Both also deliberated upon their respective training capabilities and requirements.
"India offered to provide training to the Saudi Armed Forces and discussed cooperation in Cyber, IT, disaster management and tactical communication," the statement said.
India highlighted its growing prowess in defence manufacturing, as both sides explored opportunities for joint manufacturing and partnership in defence equipment.
A Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Council was constituted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2025, reflecting a steadily deepening defence partnership between the two countries. Joint Secretary at the Defence Ministry of India Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the meeting along with Staff Maj. Gen. Saad Alkathiri from the Saudi side. (end)
atk
Indian Ministry of Defence said in a statement that as part of the 7th meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation held in New Delhi, both sides reiterated commitment to further strengthening defence cooperation.
The two countries discussed training cooperation, industrial partnerships, maritime cooperation and military exercises with a view to strengthen defence ties and explore new avenues of collaboration. Both also deliberated upon their respective training capabilities and requirements.
"India offered to provide training to the Saudi Armed Forces and discussed cooperation in Cyber, IT, disaster management and tactical communication," the statement said.
India highlighted its growing prowess in defence manufacturing, as both sides explored opportunities for joint manufacturing and partnership in defence equipment.
A Ministerial Committee on Defence Cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Council was constituted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2025, reflecting a steadily deepening defence partnership between the two countries. Joint Secretary at the Defence Ministry of India Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the meeting along with Staff Maj. Gen. Saad Alkathiri from the Saudi side. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment