Algeria, India Hold Military Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Algerian Army Chief of Staff General Saïd Chanegriha met Thursday in Algiers with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his accompanying delegation.

A statement from the Algerian Ministry of Defense said the meeting included a review of areas of bilateral military cooperation and ways to develop and strengthen joint security coordination.

The two sides also discussed regional and international security challenges and exchanged views on various current issues.