Rs 12,328 Crore Railway Infrastructure Projects Approved For Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar And Assam

The Union Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned four major railway infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 12,328 crore.

The approved initiatives span across Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam, targeting enhanced connectivity and transportation efficiency for both passengers and freight operations.

The approved projects comprise the Deshalpar-Hajipir-Luna and Vayor-Lakhpat new line construction, the Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)-Wadi third and fourth line development, the Bhagalpur-Jamalpur third line addition, and the Furkating-New Tinsukia doubling project.

These developments are designed to streamline transportation networks, reduce logistics costs, and decrease the nation's dependence on oil imports while supporting environmental sustainability through reduced carbon emissions.

The construction phase is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, creating approximately 251 lakh human-days of direct employment.

The projects align with the government's vision of comprehensive regional development and aim to enhance self-reliance opportunities for local populations through improved connectivity and economic prospects.

The Gujarat project, involving the new Deshalpar-Hajipir-Luna and Vayor-Lakhpat line, represents a significant connectivity initiative for the Kutch region.

The new infrastructure will establish 13 railway stations, benefiting 866 villages and approximately 16 lakh residents.

This new line will provide crucial access to the Rann of Kutch and several significant cultural and religious sites, including the Harappan archaeological site at Dholavira, Koteshwar temple, Narayan Sarovar, and Lakhpat fort.

The railway connection will facilitate the transportation of key commodities such as salt, cement, coal, clinker, and bentonite, while promoting tourism development in Gujarat.

The Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)-Wadi third and fourth line project, spanning 173 kilometers across Karnataka and Telangana, carries a budget allocation of Rs 5,012 crore with a five-year completion schedule.

The Bhagalpur-Jamalpur third line in Bihar, covering 53 kilometers, is budgeted at Rs 1,156 crore with a three-year timeline. The Furkating-New Tinsukia doubling project in Assam extends 194 kilometers and is allocated Rs 3,634 crore for completion within four years.

These multi-tracking initiatives are projected to enhance connectivity for approximately 3,108 villages and 47.34 lakh population, including one aspirational district, Kalaburagi.

The four projects collectively cover 13 districts and will expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 565 kilometers.

These railway corridors serve as essential arteries for transporting various commodities, including coal, cement, clinker, fly ash, steel, containers, fertilizers, agricultural products, and petroleum derivatives.

The capacity enhancement is anticipated to generate additional freight traffic of 68 million tonnes per annum, contributing to improved supply chain optimization and accelerated economic growth.

