Bitcoin Surges To $113K As Bullish Divergences Trigger Whale Sell-Off

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As the cryptocurrency market continues to grapple with volatility, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience with a swift rebound from weekly lows. Amidst shifting on-chain dynamics and changing sentiment among large investors, traders are closely watching key technical levels and volatility signals that could hint at an impending major move. This period of relative calm, combined with significant supply adjustments among whale addresses, is setting the stage for what could be a pivotal moment for Bitcoin and the broader crypto markets.



Bitcoin recovered sharply to $113,900, bouncing back from lows below $111,000 during the Asian trading session, supported by bullish divergences.

Whale entities holding over 1,000 BTC have offloaded approximately 147,000 BTC since August, indicating sustained supply pressure. Bitcoin's implied volatility has fallen to multi-year lows, suggesting a potential buildup of momentum ahead of a significant breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC ) swiftly climbed back to $113,900 on Wednesday after dipping below Monday's low of $111,500 and briefly touching $111,000 on Binance during the Asian trading window. This recovery reflects an early sign of mid-week market strength, buoyed by technical indicators pointing toward potential bullish resurgence.

Bitcoin six-hour chart. Source: TradingView

One notable driver behind the rapid bounce is the bullish divergence observed between the relative strength index (RSI) and Bitcoin's price on the one-hour and four-hour charts. When the price forms lower lows while RSI forms higher lows, it often signals a waning bearish trend and a potential reversal in momentum.

The rebound coincided with Bitcoin retesting a key daily order block, establishing a technical base for further gains toward $115,000. Traders eye a four-hour candle close above $113,400 as a signal of a shift from bearish to bullish conditions. Moreover, reclaiming the 200-period exponential moving average (EMA) on the four-hour chart would reinforce the case for continued upward momentum.

Bitcoin bullish divergence analysis. Source: TradingView

Market responses vary among traders. Michaël van de Poppe, founder of MN Capital, commented on the strength of the rebound, noting,“Good sweep of the lows for Bitcoin and it holds up. Breaking the 4H 20 EMA would be great for upward momentum. Strong bounce.” Conversely, Crypto Chase warned that Bitcoin needs to firmly reclaim the $113,400–$114,000 range; failure to do so could see prices slip back toward $107,000.

Large Bitcoin Holders Reduce Stakes Amid Low Implied Volatility

While short-term price action shows signs of recovery, broader on-chain data paints a mixed picture. Cointelegraph previously reported that whale entities holding 1,000 BTC or more have sold approximately 147,000 BTC worth $16.5 billion since Bitcoin peaked above $124,500 in August. This scale of distribution signals persistent supply-side pressure from major holders, often seen as a headwind for sustained price rebounds.

Despite this, several market indicators suggest an environment of cautious quiet rather than outright bearishness. Data from XWIN Research highlights that Bitcoin's implied volatility has plunged to its lowest level since October 2023 - a period that preceded a 325% rally from $29,000 to $124,000. This“calm before the storm” setup indicates the potential for a significant move once volatility and trader positioning pick up again.

Supporting these findings, CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin's exchange reserves remain at multi-year lows, meaning fewer coins are readily available for selling. The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio maintains a neutral stance, signaling limited pressure for panic-selling or aggressive profit-taking.

Overall, the market appears caught between whale-driven supply distribution and a tightening supply backdrop, setting the stage for an imminent volatility-driven breakout. As traders await clearer confirmation of the next trend, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

