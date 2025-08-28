Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) To Present At Three September Investor Conferences

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care, announced that CEO Robert Eno and CFO Timothy Cruickshank will attend the MDB Investor Summit 2025, HRX Live 2025, and the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in September. At these events, the executives will meet with partners and investors while providing updates on the company's commercialization progress, including demonstrations of its FDA-cleared HeartBeam System, a cable-free, credit card-sized device that collects 3D ECG signals for arrhythmia assessment.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024. The 12-Lead ECG synthesis software is under FDA review. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

