Prime Minister Says Qatar, Egypt Committed To Reaching Solution To End Gaza War Despite Efforts To Derail Them

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed Thursday the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt's commitment to reaching a solution that ends the Israeli war on Gaza, despite all attempts to distort, disrupt, and undermine these efforts.

His Excellency stressed that without the bilateral partnership between the two countries and the scale of their efforts, the previous ceasefire agreement in the Strip would not have been achieved.

His Excellency made these remarks during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt HE Badr Abdel Aatty, held on the sidelines of the Sixth Session of the Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Cairo.

His Excellency stated that the international community must exert pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and to stop the famine currently affecting the Palestinian people, expressing hope for a ceasefire agreement to be reached as soon as possible.

His Excellency noted that his visit to Cairo comes within the framework of the Committee's sixth session and reflects the vision of both countries' leadership to deepen bilateral relations, which have witnessed remarkable development in recent years, adding that the recent visit of HE President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the State of Qatar was a significant milestone in advancing these relations.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the Committee's discussions covered various files and issues, confirming the alignment of views between Qatar and Egypt on many regional matters.

His Excellency emphasized their joint efforts to de-escalate tensions in several Arab countries, including the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, and the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

He also highlighted that Lebanon and Syria are witnessing irresponsible Israeli actions that threaten the security of the entire region, unfortunately without any deterrent response.

In another context, His Excellency underscored the strong fraternal ties between Qatar and Egypt, rooted in solid relations between the two peoples and leaderships, as well as the economic foundations currently being built to establish a new phase of joint economic cooperation.

His Excellency reviewed the package of direct Qatari investments in Egypt previously announced in Doha, amounting to approximately USD 7.5 billion, noting that several bilateral agreements and projects will be finalized in the coming weeks.

His Excellency praised the growth in trade volume between the two countries and looked forward to further expansion in the future, emphasizing that joint cooperation is not limited to the economic field but also includes cultural, agricultural, social solidarity, and societal transformation sectors.

His Excellency considered the memoranda of understanding signed today with the Egyptian side an important step toward diversifying the base of cooperation between the two countries.

His Excellency underlined that there is a valuable opportunity for consultation between the two countries, which has not stopped and is not limited to joint meetings, but also continues through daily communications.

His Excellency commended the scale of efforts made by both sides to reach a halt to the genocide being inflicted on the Palestinian people in Gaza, adding that it is shameful that these conditions have persisted for months without any action from the international community, appreciating the partnership with the United States and all efforts by sisterly Arab and Islamic countries that support the Qatari and Egyptian initiatives.

His Excellency also explained during the joint press conference that the past period witnessed intensive work to reach common ground for an agreement on the release of hostages and detainees, the exchange of prisoners, and a ceasefire as a prelude to ending the war.

However, these efforts were unfortunately met with further disregard.

His Excellency affirmed the great responsibility that lies with the international community to act in ending the famine and siege affecting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the Committee also discussed developments in the Iranian nuclear file, which represents a critical security issue for all countries in the region, underscoring the importance of reaching a diplomatic solution that ensures regional stability, which cannot be achieved through war but through diplomatic means.

His Excellency called on Arab countries and regional states to cooperate in reaching such solutions.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdel Aatty affirmed that the Sixth Session of the Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding, most notably a cooperation agreement in the field of social insurance between Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity and the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority of Qatar, in addition to a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two brotherly countries.

During the conference, His Excellency announced the launch of a political consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as the signing of the minutes of the sixth session of the Committee, which saw broad ministerial participation from both sides, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Minister of Social Solidarity, and the Minister of Agriculture on the Egyptian side.

His Excellency said that the convening of this session and its outcomes was a reflection of the commitment of both Qatar and Egypt to build on the results of the previous committee meeting, hosted in Doha in 2024, and the subsequent reciprocal high-level visits.

His Excellency noted that the discussions addressed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations.

His Excellency also pointed to an increase in excess of 54% in trade exchange between the two countries over the past year, in addition to Qatar's commitment to inject investments in Egypt amounting to $7.5 billion, with work underway on specific projects to be announced in the coming weeks.

His Excellency said that the Egyptian side presented promising investment opportunities and legislative and procedural reforms adopted by Egypt to facilitate the work of investors, including Qatari investors.

He affirmed the commitment to empowering the private sector in both countries and enhancing its role in supporting the economy and development, confirming that the coming phase will witness the flow of more Qatari investments into priority sectors, including agriculture, food security, real estate development, tourism and hospitality, transport and logistics, industrial localization, and renewable energy.

Regarding regional and international issues, His Excellency said that the discussions addressed developments in the Palestinian cause, affirming the alignment of Qatari and Egyptian views on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensuring full access to humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and a number of Palestinian detainees, paving the way for a permanent end to the aggression and a comprehensive political settlement that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the Jun. 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

His Excellency also stressed, during the joint press conference, the firm rejection by both countries of any attempts at the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, considering it a red line that cannot be accepted under any pretext.

He noted the continued Qatari-Egyptian efforts, in coordination with the United States and regional and international parties, to reach an agreement for a sixty-day ceasefire during which negotiations would be held to end the war, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prepare for an early recovery and reconstruction conference for Gaza, with the participation of the State of Qatar.

HE Dr. Badr Abdel Aatty highlighted that the discussions also covered the situations in Sudan, Libya, Syria, and Lebanon, in addition to developments in the Red Sea region, freedom of navigation, and the Iranian nuclear file, affirming the alignment of Qatari and Egyptian positions on these issues and their commitment to resolving them through peaceful means, away from military solutions.

