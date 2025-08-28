Trash Can Market Share Will Hit $5.3 Billion By 2031 Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The trash can market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Trash Can Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Material, by End User, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031′′. The research provides a current evaluation of the global market landscape, highlighting recent trends, key drivers, and the overall market environment. The study examines the main factors influencing industry expansion, analyzing both its growth drivers and restraints. Additionally, it sheds light on factors expected to offer promising opportunities for development of industry in the future. The global trash can market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:A trash can, sometimes known as a garbage can, is a container for storing waste. The vast majority are made of metal and plastic. Trash cans are sturdy and can withstand large loads, enabling safe and convenient rubbish storage, disposal, and transportation. To keep pests & insects out and to reduce odor, the garbage can is covered. Specialized can liners assist in the control of leaks and smells. Trash cans enable the sanitary collecting of wastes, which can be liquid or solid. Trash cans are designed for both indoor and outdoor usage, with differing degrees of strength to meet the environment. To make them simpler to handle, the massive garbage cans include rollers, wheels, and distinctive lids.The global waste production in 2020 was around 2.01 billion, and it is anticipated to increase to 3.40 billion tons by 2050, more than doubling population growth within the same period. Overall, there is a link between trash creation and income level. High-income nations' daily per capita trash creation is forecast to rise by 19% by 2050, while low- and middle-income countries' waste generation is expected to rise by 40% or more. Waste generation reduces initially at the lowest income levels and subsequently grows at a quicker pace for additional income changes at the lowest income levels than at the highest income levels. The entire amount of garbage created in low-income nations is predicted to more than triple by 2050. To cater to the waste management problem the need for trash cans will increase and with the introduction of the technologically advanced trash can, trash disposal is expected to be easy.During the lockdown, owing to coronavirus, the waste production mainly increased from residential areas as compared to industrial and commercial centers, as industries and offices were partially or completely shut down so very less industrial and commercial waste was generated. Further, the decline in the production of new goods led to a fall in demand for recyclable materials such as rubber and plastic.However, the reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease has led to the re-initiation of waste management companies and the waste recycle industry at their full-scale capacities. The work from home culture is the major boosting factor in the increase of residential waste, which is increasing the trash can market opportunity for growth.The trash can market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region. According to trash can market analysis, on the basis of product type, the market is categorized into pedal trash can, sensor trash can, open trash can and others. On the basis of material, it is segregated into metal, plastic, and others. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into household and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others.Procure Complete Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):The basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).The players operating in the global trash can industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their trash can market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Grahl Manufacturing, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., iTouchless Housewares & Products Inc brands, Nine Stars Group USA Inc, Otto Environmental Systems North America, Inc., Rev-A-Shelf, Simplehuman, Tramontina, and Umbra.Exploring Growth Prospects and Demand Trends in the Trash Can:Environmental Awareness: With increasing awareness about environmental issues such as waste management and recycling, there's a growing demand for eco-friendly trash cans made from sustainable materials and designed for efficient waste segregation.Smart Trash Cans: Technological advancements have led to the development of smart trash cans equipped with sensors and IoT capabilities. These cans can optimize waste collection schedules, monitor fill levels, and even compact trash, thereby reducing the frequency of pickups and improving operational efficiency.Urbanization: As more people move to urban areas, there's a higher demand for efficient waste management solutions. Urban planners and municipalities are investing in advanced trash can systems to keep cities clean and hygienic.Customization and Aesthetics: Consumers are increasingly looking for trash cans that not only serve their functional purpose but also complement their home or office decor. This has led to a rise in demand for aesthetically pleasing and customizable trash cans in various shapes, sizes, and colors.Regulatory Landscape: Stringent regulations regarding waste management and recycling are driving the adoption of innovative trash can solutions that promote sustainability and compliance with environmental standards.Key Findings of The Study:○ On the basis of product type, the sensor trash can segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.○ According to trash can market trends, on the basis of material, the metal segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.○ On the basis of end user, the household segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in revenue terms, during the trash can market forecast period.○ On the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.○ On the basis of region, U.S. was the country with largest trash can market size, in terms of revenue generation for the trash can industry in 2021.Enquire More About this ReportReasons to buy Trash Can Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of Trash Can report?Q2. What is the CAGR of Trash Can Market?Q3. How can I get sample report of Trash Can Market?Q4. What would be forecast period in the Trash Can Market report?Q5. Which are the top companies in the Trash Can Market?Q6. What are the segments of Trash Can Market?Q7. 